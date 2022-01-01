Chicken tenders in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.95
Breaded all white meat chicken breast served with a side of honey mustard or BBQ for dipping.
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.95
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$8.00
Breaded Chicken Tenderloins, French Fries.
Migliori's Pizzeria
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$8.99
Served with French fries & a Mig's Brownie.
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
|$10.00
Ranch Dressing, Fries
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Six country fried tenders, served with honey mustard sauce.
BoxCar Betty's
1701 Shoremeade Dr, Mt. Pleasant
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
4 tenders with choice of 2 sauces.
Wando River Grill
133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant
|Kid Chicken Tender
|$11.00
The Basement
1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant
|Chicken Tender Basket & Fries
|$13.00
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$13.00
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|30 Chicken Tenders
|$49.99
Available fried or grilled and served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch or bleu cheese.
|4 Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.