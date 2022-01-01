Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Main pic

 

Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant

1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers$8.95
Breaded all white meat chicken breast served with a side of honey mustard or BBQ for dipping.
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.95
More about Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery image

 

Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery

522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Finger Basket$8.00
Breaded Chicken Tenderloins, French Fries.
More about Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
Item pic

 

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Kid's Chicken Fingers$8.99
Served with French fries & a Mig's Brownie.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
The Mill Street Tavern image

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$10.00
Ranch Dressing, Fries
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$9.95
Six country fried tenders, served with honey mustard sauce.
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Ty's Roadside image

 

Ty's Roadside

713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender$9.00
More about Ty's Roadside
BoxCar Betty's image

 

BoxCar Betty's

1701 Shoremeade Dr, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$5.99
4 tenders with choice of 2 sauces.
More about BoxCar Betty's
Wando River Grill image

 

Wando River Grill

133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Chicken Tender$11.00
More about Wando River Grill
The Basement image

 

The Basement

1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Basket & Fries$13.00
Chicken Tender Basket$13.00
More about The Basement
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
30 Chicken Tenders$49.99
Available fried or grilled and served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch or bleu cheese.
4 Chicken Tenders$10.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Toast image

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strips Basket$9.99
More about Toast
Pier 41 image

 

Pier 41

1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Pier 41
Item pic

 

Tsunami

1909 US-17 K, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tender Flavor Chicken$16.00
Chicken Fingers$6.95
Tender Flavor Chicken$16.00
More about Tsunami

