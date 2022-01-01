Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant

1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.25
Strips of grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, with shredded lettuce and homemade ranch dressing wrapped in a ﬂ our tortilla.
More about Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
Wando River Grill

133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$16.00
More about Wando River Grill
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Brie Wrap$14.00
Oven roasted chicken, French brie, spinach, red onions and
house-made cranberry mayonnaise
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

