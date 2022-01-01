Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chips and Salsa$9.99
1 Pint of salsa and a 1/2 aluminum pan of chips.
Chips and Salsa$4.99
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
SOL - Mount Pleasant image

 

SOL - Mount Pleasant

1101 Stockade Lane, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about SOL - Mount Pleasant

