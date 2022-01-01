Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Mount Pleasant
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Chips And Salsa
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Large Chips and Salsa
$9.99
1 Pint of salsa and a 1/2 aluminum pan of chips.
Chips and Salsa
$4.99
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
SOL - Mount Pleasant
1101 Stockade Lane, Mt Pleasant
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
More about SOL - Mount Pleasant
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant
Calamari
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Chicken Tenders
Gyoza
Nigiri
Salad Rolls
Chicken Salad
Chili
More near Mount Pleasant to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
North Charleston
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Johns Island
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston