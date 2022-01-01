Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

Metto Coffee & Tea

354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie- always a good choice
More about Metto Coffee & Tea
Toni's Pizza image

 

Toni's Detroit Style Pizza

1795 US Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black and White Cookie$3.00
A cakey vanilla cookie with half vanilla, and half chocolate frosting.
More about Toni's Detroit Style Pizza
Item pic

 

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.89
Decadent triple chocolate chunk cookie
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Woodward Tavern image

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies N Cream$8.99
More about Woodward Tavern
Hustle Smoothie Bar image

 

Hustle Smoothie Bar

1240 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gunnar Cookie Dough Bites$12.00
Crunchy Cookies$10.99
Chewy Cookies$10.99
More about Hustle Smoothie Bar
Ty's Roadside image

 

Ty's Roadside

713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frankie's Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
More about Ty's Roadside
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts image

 

The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts

411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
cookie$1.75
More about The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts
Item pic

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SKILLET COOKIE$9.00
Chocolate & chocolate
chip cookies baked in a
country skillet, served
with vanilla ice cream
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Pudding

Chimichangas

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Quesadillas

Ravioli

Mozzarella Sticks

Curry Chicken

Soba Noodles

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston