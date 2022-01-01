Cookies in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve cookies
Metto Coffee & Tea
354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie- always a good choice
Toni's Detroit Style Pizza
1795 US Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
|Black and White Cookie
|$3.00
A cakey vanilla cookie with half vanilla, and half chocolate frosting.
Migliori's Pizzeria
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.89
Decadent triple chocolate chunk cookie
Hustle Smoothie Bar
1240 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Gunnar Cookie Dough Bites
|$12.00
|Crunchy Cookies
|$10.99
|Chewy Cookies
|$10.99
Ty's Roadside
713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Frankie's Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$7.00
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts
411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant
|cookie
|$1.75