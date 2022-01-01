Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn chowder in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve corn chowder

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

SHRIMP & CORN CHOWDER$12.00
Buttermilk Biscuit, Chives
Kiki & Rye

656 G Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant

Corn Chowder$10.00
Jalapeño & Poblano Succotash, Crispy Tortilla
