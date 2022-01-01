Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn chowder in
Mount Pleasant
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Corn Chowder
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve corn chowder
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
SHRIMP & CORN CHOWDER
$12.00
Buttermilk Biscuit, Chives
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Kiki & Rye
656 G Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant
No reviews yet
Corn Chowder
$10.00
Jalapeño & Poblano Succotash, Crispy Tortilla
More about Kiki & Rye
