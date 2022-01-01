Egg benedict in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Toast
Toast
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$13.99
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
More about The Mill Street Tavern
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|EGGS BENEDICT*
|$16.00
Poached Eggs, Ham, Hollandaise, Home Fries, English Muffin*
More about Toast
Toast
835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$13.99
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens