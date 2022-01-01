Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

 

Toast

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Eggs Benedict$13.99
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
More about Toast
Item pic

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EGGS BENEDICT*$16.00
Poached Eggs, Ham, Hollandaise, Home Fries, English Muffin*
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Item pic

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Eggs Benedict$13.99
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
More about Toast
Item pic

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$13.00
Two poached eggs over Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin topped with classic hollandaise alongside red bliss home fries.
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

