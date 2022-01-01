Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Toast

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids French Toast$5.99
Brioche French Toast$12.99
Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Apple (Double)$13.99
More about Toast
Item pic

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brioche French Toast$12.99
Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Apple (Double)$13.99
More about Toast
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids French Toast Breakfast$5.00
Freshly baked challah bread, battered, grilled to perfection, and dusted with cinnamon & powdered sugar served with farm fresh egg, apple-wood smoked bacon, grilled ham, or sausage patties.
French Toast Breakfast$15.00
House french toast served with two farm eggs, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham steak, hash, or spicy andouille sausage.
French Toast Breakfast Brunch$15.00
Freshly baked challah bread, battered, grilled to perfection, and dusted with cinnamon & powdered sugar served with farm eggs, apple-wood smoked bacon, grilled ham, sausage patties, spicy andouille sausage, or corn beef hash.
More about Page's Okra Grill

