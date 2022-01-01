French toast in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve french toast
Toast
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant
|Kids French Toast
|$5.99
|Brioche French Toast
|$12.99
|Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Apple (Double)
|$13.99
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Kids French Toast Breakfast
|$5.00
Freshly baked challah bread, battered, grilled to perfection, and dusted with cinnamon & powdered sugar served with farm fresh egg, apple-wood smoked bacon, grilled ham, or sausage patties.
|French Toast Breakfast
|$15.00
House french toast served with two farm eggs, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham steak, hash, or spicy andouille sausage.
|French Toast Breakfast Brunch
|$15.00
Freshly baked challah bread, battered, grilled to perfection, and dusted with cinnamon & powdered sugar served with farm eggs, apple-wood smoked bacon, grilled ham, sausage patties, spicy andouille sausage, or corn beef hash.