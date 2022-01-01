Greek salad in Mount Pleasant

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant

1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad
Fresh, crisp lettuce blended with diced tomato, creamy feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis, drizzled with Greek and feta vinaigrette.
More about Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
Greek Salad image

 

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$11.79
Fresh romaine with tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and topped with our Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts image

 

The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts

411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek salad$9.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, red onion, feta with greek dressing.
Greek salad with Gyro meat$14.95
More about The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts

