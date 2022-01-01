Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Toast

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a lobster cream sauce infused with Andouille sausage
and garlic topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh
tomatoes over Carolina stone-ground grits
Add fried flounder + 5.00
Side Grits$3.99
More about Toast
Item pic

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOCAL SHRIMP & GRITS$24.00
@MissPaulaShrimp, @MarshHenMill Grits, Garlic-Cream, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers (GF)
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Ty's Roadside image

 

Ty's Roadside

713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Parmesan Grits$9.00
tasso ham gravy
More about Ty's Roadside
Toast image

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Grits$3.99
More about Toast
Item pic

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ashleigh‘s Famous Shrimp & Grits*$17.00
As featured on Food Paradise on the Travel Channel. Fried Cheese Grits topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp
Shrimp & Grits T-Shirt$20.00
Shrimp & Grits App$12.00
More about Page's Okra Grill

