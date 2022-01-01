Grits in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve grits
More about Toast
Toast
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a lobster cream sauce infused with Andouille sausage
and garlic topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh
tomatoes over Carolina stone-ground grits
Add fried flounder + 5.00
|Side Grits
|$3.99
More about The Mill Street Tavern
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|LOCAL SHRIMP & GRITS
|$24.00
@MissPaulaShrimp, @MarshHenMill Grits, Garlic-Cream, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers (GF)
More about Ty's Roadside
Ty's Roadside
713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Crispy Parmesan Grits
|$9.00
tasso ham gravy
More about Page's Okra Grill
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Ashleigh‘s Famous Shrimp & Grits*
|$17.00
As featured on Food Paradise on the Travel Channel. Fried Cheese Grits topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp
|Shrimp & Grits T-Shirt
|$20.00
|Shrimp & Grits App
|$12.00