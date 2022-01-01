Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Mount Pleasant
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Hot Chocolate
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve hot chocolate
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
HOT CHOCOLATE CHURROS
$9.00
Torched Marshmallow, Chocolate Sauce
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Owlbear Cafe
1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
House-made mocha and steamed milk.
More about Owlbear Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant
Egg Rolls
Egg Benedict
Caesar Salad
Fajitas
Pecan Pies
Seaweed Salad
Cappuccino
Waffles
More near Mount Pleasant to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
North Charleston
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
Johns Island
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(633 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston