Huevos rancheros in Mount Pleasant

The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS*
|$16.00
Beef Ragu, Fried Eggs, Avocado, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortilla Chips*
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Huevos Rancheros Frittata
|$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, avocado, fresh pico de gallo, cilantro, sour cream, and garnished with fried tortilla strips.
