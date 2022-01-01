Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Item pic

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HUEVOS RANCHEROS*$16.00
Beef Ragu, Fried Eggs, Avocado, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Corn Tortilla Chips*
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros Frittata$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, avocado, fresh pico de gallo, cilantro, sour cream, and garnished with fried tortilla strips.
Huevos Rancheros Frittata*$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, pepper jack & cheddar cheeses, avocado, fresh pico de gallo, cilantro, sour cream, and garnished with fried tortilla strips.
More about Page's Okra Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chimichangas

General Tso Chicken

Sashimi

Scallops

Mozzarella Sticks

Lobsters

Shrimp Quesadillas

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston