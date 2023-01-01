Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve italian subs

Pasture & Grain - 1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620

1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620, Mt. Pleasant

Hot Italian Sub$12.99
A classic from Philadelphia. Fresh sliced meats with Giardiniera, brown mustard and white onion covered with provolone and finished in the oven.
More about Pasture & Grain - 1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620
Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

Italian Sub$12.79
Pepperoni, Ham, Genoa salami & Provolone Cheese with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, red onion, sliced pepperoncini and Italian dressing. Served on a fresh Italian roll with Cape Cod Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria

