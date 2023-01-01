Italian subs in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Pasture & Grain - 1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620
Pasture & Grain - 1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620
1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620, Mt. Pleasant
|Hot Italian Sub
|$12.99
A classic from Philadelphia. Fresh sliced meats with Giardiniera, brown mustard and white onion covered with provolone and finished in the oven.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Migliori's Pizzeria
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant
|Italian Sub
|$12.79
Pepperoni, Ham, Genoa salami & Provolone Cheese with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, red onion, sliced pepperoncini and Italian dressing. Served on a fresh Italian roll with Cape Cod Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.