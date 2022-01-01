Kale salad in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve kale salad
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$16.00
Romaine, House-Made Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing (V)
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Cranberry Kale Salad
|$8.99
Baby kale and arugula, cranberries, sunflower seeds, pickled apple, and blue cheese crumbles. Dressed in our house made creamy honey-lemon. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Kale blend and romaine, tossed with Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.