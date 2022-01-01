Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KALE CAESAR SALAD$16.00
Romaine, House-Made Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing (V)
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Kale Salad$8.99
Baby kale and arugula, cranberries, sunflower seeds, pickled apple, and blue cheese crumbles. Dressed in our house made creamy honey-lemon. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.
Kale Caesar Salad$8.99
Kale blend and romaine, tossed with Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

