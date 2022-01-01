Mac and cheese in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Toni's Detroit Style Pizza
1795 US Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
All kids meals come with a piece of garlic bread, a side of applesauce, and your choice of kids drink.
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$7.00
Fried Macaroni and Gouda Cheese Balls.
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$10.00
Shells, House-Made Cheese Sauce
|RETURN OF THE MAC & CHEESE
|$14.00
Shells, House-Made Cheese Sauce, Buttered Ritz Cracker Crumbs (V)
The Basement
1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
|Mac & Cheese
Choose 1: Bacon, Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Duck Confit
Kid Cashew
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.95
Homemade Mornay Sauce, Creamy Leeks, Shallots, With 5/ Cheeses Served Gratin
Pier 41
1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$21.00
Lobster, fried rice, fontina mac & cheese.
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
|Seafood Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Pasta tossed in a cajun bechamel sauce with smoked andouille sausage, jumbo sautéed shrimp, and sweet blue crab. Topped with pepper jack & sharp cheddar cheeses.
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Mac & Cheese Entree
|$12.49
Our nationally & globally acclaimed classic consists of: 10-year cave-aged sharp cheddar, imported parmigiano, hand-made mozzarella, italian cavatappi pasta, and chef's secret ingredients
|BR Mac & Cheese
|$12.49
Our nationally and globally acclaimed Mac and Cheese with mozzarella, cave-aged cheddar, pecorino and chef's secret ingredients!
|L Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Our nationally & globally acclaimed classic consists of: 10-year cave-aged sharp cheddar, imported parmigiano, hand-made mozzarella, Italian cavatappi pasta, and Chef's secret ingredients