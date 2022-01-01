Mahi mahi in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Mahi-Mahi Tacos
|$12.75
Citrus grilled or blackened mahi-mahi with pico de gallo, shredded cabbage & chipotle sour cream.
More about Page's Okra Grill
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Grilled Mahi Sandwich*
|$15.00
Grilled Mahi Fillet served on a soft potato roll with house remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & pickles.
|Mahi Tostado Salad
|$16.00
Mixed green salad topped with blackened mahi filet, sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, red onion, pico de gallo, cucumbers, three pepper ranch dressing, fried tortilla strips, and a cilantro lime vinaigrette.