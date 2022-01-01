Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi-Mahi Tacos$12.75
Citrus grilled or blackened mahi-mahi with pico de gallo, shredded cabbage & chipotle sour cream.
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Sandwich*$15.00
Grilled Mahi Fillet served on a soft potato roll with house remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & pickles.
Mahi Tostado Salad$16.00
Mixed green salad topped with blackened mahi filet, sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, red onion, pico de gallo, cucumbers, three pepper ranch dressing, fried tortilla strips, and a cilantro lime vinaigrette.
More about Page's Okra Grill
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hoisin Glazed Mahi Mahi$30.00
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

