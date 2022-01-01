Nachos in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve nachos
Woodward Tavern
1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant
|Loaded Nachos
|$11.99
Roasted corn and black bean salsa, pickled jalapeños, house made Queso on white corn chips finished with, and sour cream
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|BBQ PULLED PORK NACHOS
|$16.00
Guacamole, Jalapeños, Pimento Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Cholula (GF)
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant
|Guadalajara's Nachos
|$12.00
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.00
|Classic Nachos
|$9.50
The Basement
1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant
|Nachos
|$13.00
Smoked Pork, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Sour cream, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapenos
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Large Chicken Nachos
|$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
|Medium Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
|Medium Veggie Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.