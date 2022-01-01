Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$11.99
Roasted corn and black bean salsa, pickled jalapeños, house made Queso on white corn chips finished with, and sour cream
More about Woodward Tavern
Item pic

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ PULLED PORK NACHOS$16.00
Guacamole, Jalapeños, Pimento Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Cholula (GF)
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant image

 

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Guadalajara's Nachos$12.00
Fajita Nachos$13.00
Classic Nachos$9.50
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Basement

1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$13.00
Smoked Pork, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Sour cream, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapenos
More about The Basement
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chicken Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Medium Chicken Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Medium Veggie Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Melvin’s BBQ image

 

Melvin’s BBQ

925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$14.00
More about Melvin’s BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Maki

Huevos Rancheros

Waffles

Philly Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Meatloaf

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston