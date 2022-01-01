Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Nigiri in
Mount Pleasant
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Nigiri
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve nigiri
Kanji Mount Pleasant
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Tuna Nigiri
$5.95
White Tuna Nigiri
$5.95
Ebi Nigiri
$5.95
More about Kanji Mount Pleasant
Kahuna Poke Bar
976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Nigiri
$3.50
More about Kahuna Poke Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant
Curry Chicken
Hummus
Shrimp Tacos
Short Ribs
Pancakes
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Cinnamon Rolls
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Mount Pleasant to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
North Charleston
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Johns Island
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston