Patty melts in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.99
More about Woodward Tavern
Melvin’s BBQ image

 

Melvin’s BBQ

925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
#6 Patty Melt$8.50
1/3 lb Served on Texas Toast with Caramelized Onions
More about Melvin’s BBQ

