Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve penne

Migliori's Pizzeria image

 

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne alla Vodka$16.79
Penne pasta and onion with a vodka sauce. Served with two garlic knots.
Baked Penne Al Forno$11.95
Penne Pasta baked with Migs Marinara and our House Ricotta Blend. Topped with Shredded Mozzarella.
Served with two Garlic Knots.
Penne Con Broccolo$15.79
Broccoli and sun dried tomatoes with a blush sauce. Served with two garlic knots.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Bar Pizza

656 Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Parmesan, Basil
More about Bar Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Sashimi

Curry

Belgian Waffles

Spaghetti And Meatballs

General Tso Chicken

Waffles

Shrimp Tempura

Tamales

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (244 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston