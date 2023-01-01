Penne in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve penne
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Migliori's Pizzeria
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant
|Penne alla Vodka
|$16.79
Penne pasta and onion with a vodka sauce. Served with two garlic knots.
|Baked Penne Al Forno
|$11.95
Penne Pasta baked with Migs Marinara and our House Ricotta Blend. Topped with Shredded Mozzarella.
Served with two Garlic Knots.
|Penne Con Broccolo
|$15.79
Broccoli and sun dried tomatoes with a blush sauce. Served with two garlic knots.