Philly rolls in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve philly rolls

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$12.79
Shaved steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, garlic and a special blend of cheeses.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Kanji Mount Pleasant

1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$6.50
Smoked salmon,cream cheese &cucumber
More about Kanji Mount Pleasant
The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PHILLY ROLL*$10.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Furikake*
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi image

 

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$7.50
Smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese.
More about Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
Tsunami

1909 US-17 K, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Philly Roll (Fry)$9.00
Philly Roll$8.00
Philly Roll$8.00
More about Tsunami

