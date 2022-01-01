Philly rolls in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve philly rolls
Migliori's Pizzeria
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant
|Philly Roll
|$12.79
Shaved steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, garlic and a special blend of cheeses.
Kanji Mount Pleasant
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant
|Philly Roll
|$6.50
Smoked salmon,cream cheese &cucumber
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|PHILLY ROLL*
|$10.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Furikake*
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Philly Roll
|$7.50
Smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese.