Salmon in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve salmon
Kanji Mount Pleasant
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant
|Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl
|$15.95
|Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$13.95
Serve with Fried Rice
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$6.95
SANDWICHES
Kid Cashew
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant
|Wild Caught Salmon
|$18.95
|Kid Grilled Scottish Salmon
|$8.00
Kahuna Poke Bar
976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$5.50
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Salmon
|$6.00
|Salmon Roll
|$7.00
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Salmon Fillet Salad
|$16.00
Mixed green salad with grilled salmon fillet, blue cheese crumbles, diced smoked bacon, farm eggs, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and our house vidalia onion & bacon vinaigrette.
SOL - Mount Pleasant
1101 Stockade Lane, Mt Pleasant
|Grilled Salmon & Rice Bowl
|$16.00
red chile glaze, citrus crema, black beans, radish, corn, avocado
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$25.00
Atlantic salmon fillet marinated in olive oil, rosemary, thyme, and garlic then grilled medium-rare and accompanied by sautéed mediterranean salad. Gluten free upon request; Dairy free upon request
|ALC Salmon
|$12.00