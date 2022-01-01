Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Kanji Mount Pleasant

1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl$15.95
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$13.95
Serve with Fried Rice
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.95
More about Kanji Mount Pleasant
Kid Cashew image

SANDWICHES

Kid Cashew

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Caught Salmon$18.95
Kid Grilled Scottish Salmon$8.00
More about Kid Cashew
Kahuna Poke Bar image

 

Kahuna Poke Bar

976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$5.50
More about Kahuna Poke Bar
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi image

 

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$6.00
Salmon Roll$7.00
More about Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Fillet Salad$16.00
Mixed green salad with grilled salmon fillet, blue cheese crumbles, diced smoked bacon, farm eggs, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and our house vidalia onion & bacon vinaigrette.
More about Page's Okra Grill
SOL - Mount Pleasant image

 

SOL - Mount Pleasant

1101 Stockade Lane, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon & Rice Bowl$16.00
red chile glaze, citrus crema, black beans, radish, corn, avocado
More about SOL - Mount Pleasant
15012387-4db0-4c54-b7df-ec7e6fa4d991 image

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon$25.00
Atlantic salmon fillet marinated in olive oil, rosemary, thyme, and garlic then grilled medium-rare and accompanied by sautéed mediterranean salad. Gluten free upon request; Dairy free upon request
ALC Salmon$12.00
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
Item pic

 

Tsunami

1909 US-17 K, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoke Salmon$6.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
More about Tsunami

