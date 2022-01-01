Scallops in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve scallops
More about Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Scallop Dinner
|$27.00
|Shrimp & Scallops
|$26.00
|Filet & Scallops
|$35.00
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Scallops
|$38.00
Sustainable, wild, New Bedford, Ma caught sea scallops seared golden brown then served over a bed of rich Boursin risotto with garlic pan-fried green beans
|ALC Scallops
|$15.00