Spaghetti in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve spaghetti

Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant

1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$4.95
Spaghetti and Sauce$11.50
Spaghetti & Meatballs$11.25
Why change a classic? Tender imported Durum Semolina spaghetti topped with savory marinara sauce and our Almost Famous Meatballs.
More about Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Marinara$9.79
Migs Marinara served over Spaghetti. Served with Two Garlic Knots.
Lunch Spaghetti & Meatball$8.99
Kids Spaghetti$8.99
Served with Marinara or Garlic Butter & a Mig's Brownie.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$14.00
Homemade meat sauce with spaghetti, side salad and garlic bread.
More about Page's Okra Grill

