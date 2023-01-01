Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry shortcake in
Mount Pleasant
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Woodward Tavern
1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$9.49
More about Woodward Tavern
Melvin’s BBQ - Mount Pleasant
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$4.00
More about Melvin’s BBQ - Mount Pleasant
