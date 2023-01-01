Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Woodward Tavern

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$9.49
More about Woodward Tavern
Melvin's BBQ

 

Melvin’s BBQ - Mount Pleasant

925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$4.00
More about Melvin’s BBQ - Mount Pleasant

