Street tacos in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve street tacos

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant image

 

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos (3)$14.00
Street Taco (1)$5.00
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
Carmen y Juan’s image

 

Carmen y Juan’s

1118 Park W Blvd,Ste B-1, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos Platter
Steak, chicken, tinga, lengua, carnitas, pastor or chorizo on corn tortillas. Served with red and green salsa, onions, cilantro, radishes on the side. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. 9 tacos (3 meat choices) $22 12 tacos (4 meat choices) $31
Street Tacos (3)$10.00
3 tacos. Choice of meat, soft corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro
More about Carmen y Juan’s

