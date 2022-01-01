Street tacos in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant
|Street Tacos (3)
|$14.00
|Street Taco (1)
|$5.00
More about Carmen y Juan’s
Carmen y Juan’s
1118 Park W Blvd,Ste B-1, Mount Pleasant
|Street Tacos Platter
Steak, chicken, tinga, lengua, carnitas, pastor or chorizo on corn tortillas. Served with red and green salsa, onions, cilantro, radishes on the side. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. 9 tacos (3 meat choices) $22 12 tacos (4 meat choices) $31
|Street Tacos (3)
|$10.00
3 tacos. Choice of meat, soft corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro