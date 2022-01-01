Sweet potato fries in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
BoxCar Betty's
1701 Shoremeade Dr, Mt. Pleasant
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.29
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Sweet Potato Pancakes & Fried Chicken
|$15.00
Sweet potato & pecan pancakes topped with cinnamon & powdered sugar, honey butter, and fried chicken.