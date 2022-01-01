Tacos in Mount Pleasant
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
|2 Tacos
|$10.00
6” Flour Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein. GF – Corn Tortilla Available.
|5 Mini Birria Tacos
|$15.00
Toasted Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Ancho Braised Pork Shoulder and Oaxaca Cheese. Served with a Side of Guiajillo Dipping Broth And Chipotle Crema
|3 Tacos
|$13.50
6” Flour Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein. GF – Corn Tortilla Available.
Woodward Tavern
1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant
|Beef Taco
|$12.49
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.99
|Chicken Tacos
|$11.99
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Yellowfin Tuna Tacos
|$16.75
Citrus grilled or blackened yellowfin tuna with pineapple pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, & chipotle sour cream.
|Mahi-Mahi Tacos
|$12.75
Citrus grilled or blackened mahi-mahi with pico de gallo, shredded cabbage & chipotle sour cream.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$16.25
|Street Tacos (3)
|$14.00
|Birria Tacos (2)
|$9.50
Carmen y Juan’s
1118 Park W Blvd,Ste B-1, Mount Pleasant
|Fish Tacos(3)
|$12.00
|Street Tacos Platter
Steak, chicken, tinga, lengua, carnitas, pastor or chorizo on corn tortillas. Served with red and green salsa, onions, cilantro, radishes on the side. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. 9 tacos (3 meat choices) $22 12 tacos (4 meat choices) $31
|Street Tacos (3)
|$10.00
3 tacos. Choice of meat, soft corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$10.99
|Buff Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
Pier 41
1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant
|Taco
|$5.00
Fried flounder, korean mustard aioli, pineapple salsa, cilantro.
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo.
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Pan-seared blackened white fish with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Deep fried chicken tossed in buffalo, served with shredded cabbage and drizzled with aioli