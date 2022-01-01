Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve tacos

3 Tacos image

 

Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery

522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Tacos$10.00
6” Flour Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein. GF – Corn Tortilla Available.
5 Mini Birria Tacos$15.00
Toasted Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Ancho Braised Pork Shoulder and Oaxaca Cheese. Served with a Side of Guiajillo Dipping Broth And Chipotle Crema
3 Tacos$13.50
6” Flour Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein. GF – Corn Tortilla Available.
More about Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
4baf5557-dc66-447d-9583-62df8d1ddf64 image

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Taco$12.49
Baja Fish Tacos$12.99
Chicken Tacos$11.99
More about Woodward Tavern
Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellowfin Tuna Tacos$16.75
Citrus grilled or blackened yellowfin tuna with pineapple pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, & chipotle sour cream.
Mahi-Mahi Tacos$12.75
Citrus grilled or blackened mahi-mahi with pico de gallo, shredded cabbage & chipotle sour cream.
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant image

 

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos (3)$16.25
Street Tacos (3)$14.00
Birria Tacos (2)$9.50
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
Woodward Tavern image

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$10.99
More about Woodward Tavern
Carmen y Juan’s image

 

Carmen y Juan’s

1118 Park W Blvd,Ste B-1, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos(3)$12.00
Street Tacos Platter
Steak, chicken, tinga, lengua, carnitas, pastor or chorizo on corn tortillas. Served with red and green salsa, onions, cilantro, radishes on the side. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. 9 tacos (3 meat choices) $22 12 tacos (4 meat choices) $31
Street Tacos (3)$10.00
3 tacos. Choice of meat, soft corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro
More about Carmen y Juan’s
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.99
Buff Shrimp Tacos$10.99
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Pier 41 image

 

Pier 41

1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco$5.00
Fried flounder, korean mustard aioli, pineapple salsa, cilantro.
More about Pier 41
Item pic

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Blackened Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo.
Blackened Fish Tacos$11.00
Pan-seared blackened white fish with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$13.00
Deep fried chicken tossed in buffalo, served with shredded cabbage and drizzled with aioli
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
Graze image

 

Graze

863 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Citrus-Chili Short Rib Tacos$13.50
Honey-chipotle Crema & Mango Relish
More about Graze

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Steak Salad

Tuna Salad

Mahi Mahi

Egg Rolls

Pies

Edamame

Corn Dogs

Philly Rolls

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston