Tarts in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Metto Coffee & Tea

354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry "Pop" Tart$3.15
Sweet filling in a puffed pastry crust
More about Metto Coffee & Tea
Banner pic

 

Community Table -

148 Civitas St, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry Tart$9.00
with Fresh Whipped Cream
More about Community Table -

