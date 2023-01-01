Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Mount Pleasant
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Tarts
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve tarts
Metto Coffee & Tea
354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Pastry "Pop" Tart
$3.15
Sweet filling in a puffed pastry crust
More about Metto Coffee & Tea
Community Table -
148 Civitas St, Mt Pleasant
No reviews yet
Berry Tart
$9.00
with Fresh Whipped Cream
More about Community Table -
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant
Meatloaf
Italian Salad
Spaghetti
Avocado Rolls
Cheesecake
Corned Beef And Cabbage
Chai Lattes
Chicken Noodles
More near Mount Pleasant to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(175 restaurants)
North Charleston
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Johns Island
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(9 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(175 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(166 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(418 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(479 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(856 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston