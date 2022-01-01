Tuna rolls in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Kanji Mount Pleasant
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$6.95
|Tuna Roll
|$6.50
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|SPICY TUNA ROLL*
|$11.00
Avocado, Spicy Mayo*
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Belle Hall
644 Long Point Rd,Ste Q, Mount Pleasant
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Kahuna Poke Bar
976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.00
|Tuna Cucumber Roll
|$5.50
|Tuna Roll
|$5.00
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Spicy Tuna w/ Crunch Roll
|$8.50
Spicy tuna, avocado with tempura flakes.