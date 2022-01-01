Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Metto Coffee & Tea

354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$5.25
Boars Head sliced turkey, cheddar, and scrambled egg on your choice of bread
More about Metto Coffee & Tea
Melvin’s BBQ

925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.00
More about Melvin’s BBQ

