Turkey clubs in
Mount Pleasant
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Turkey Clubs
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Metto Coffee & Tea
354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Turkey, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
$5.25
Boars Head sliced turkey, cheddar, and scrambled egg on your choice of bread
More about Metto Coffee & Tea
Melvin’s BBQ
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Turkey Club
$12.00
More about Melvin’s BBQ
