Vegetarian pizza in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Medium Vegetarian Pizza$16.99
Home Made Dough topped with Mig's Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Peppers.
Large Vegetarian Pizza$21.50
Home Made Dough topped with Mig's Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Peppers.
Small Vegetarian Pizza$11.75
Home Made Dough topped with Mig's Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Peppers.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
16" Vegetable Pizza$15.99
Vegetable Pizza - marinara, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers,
More about Woodward Tavern

