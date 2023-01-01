Vegetarian pizza in Mount Pleasant
Migliori's Pizzeria
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant
|Medium Vegetarian Pizza
|$16.99
Home Made Dough topped with Mig's Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Peppers.
|Large Vegetarian Pizza
|$21.50
|Small Vegetarian Pizza
|$11.75
