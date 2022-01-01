Waffles in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve waffles
Toast
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.99
House-made Belgian Waffle
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or banana - 1.00
|Crispy Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|BLUEBERRY WAFFLE
|$11.00
Cream Cheese Frosting, Maple Syrup
|FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE SANDWICH
|$16.00
Maple Syrup, Local Honey-Butter, Carolina Hot Sauce*
BoxCar Betty's
1701 Shoremeade Dr, Mt. Pleasant
|Chicken Not So Waffle
|$8.89
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.99
Belgian waffles topped with
two fried tenders and served
with a side of bacon and syrup
Owlbear Cafe
1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Classic Waffle
|$10.00
Belgian style, topped with fresh berries and maple syrup
|Kids Waffle
|$7.00
Maple syrup, powdered sugar
|Rosemary & Thyme Waffle
|$11.00
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Famous Chicken & Waffle
|$15.00
Savory Waffle filled with house ground sausage, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, and sweet roasted corn. Topped with crispy buttermilk fried chicken breasts & whipped honey butter.
|Waffle Breakfast
|$12.00
Belgian waffle served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, grilled ham or sausage.
|Cinnamon Bun Waffle Breakfast
|$16.00
Cinnamon bun batter waffle pressed and
topped with pecans and creme anglaise.
Served with two eggs any style and your
choice of bacon, grilled ham or sausage.