Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Toast

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$10.99
House-made Belgian Waffle
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or banana - 1.00
Crispy Chicken and Waffles$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
More about Toast
Item pic

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLUEBERRY WAFFLE$11.00
Cream Cheese Frosting, Maple Syrup
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE SANDWICH$16.00
Maple Syrup, Local Honey-Butter, Carolina Hot Sauce*
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Ty's Roadside image

 

Ty's Roadside

713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle-Cut Potato Chips$7.00
More about Ty's Roadside
BoxCar Betty's image

 

BoxCar Betty's

1701 Shoremeade Dr, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Not So Waffle$8.89
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
More about BoxCar Betty's
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Waffles$11.99
Belgian waffles topped with
two fried tenders and served
with a side of bacon and syrup
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Item pic

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$10.99
House-made Belgian Waffle
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or banana - 1.00
Crispy Chicken and Waffles$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
More about Toast
Item pic

 

Owlbear Cafe

1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Waffle$10.00
Belgian style, topped with fresh berries and maple syrup
Kids Waffle$7.00
Maple syrup, powdered sugar
Rosemary & Thyme Waffle$11.00
More about Owlbear Cafe
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Famous Chicken & Waffle$15.00
Savory Waffle filled with house ground sausage, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, and sweet roasted corn. Topped with crispy buttermilk fried chicken breasts & whipped honey butter.
Waffle Breakfast$12.00
Belgian waffle served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, grilled ham or sausage.
Cinnamon Bun Waffle Breakfast$16.00
Cinnamon bun batter waffle pressed and
topped with pecans and creme anglaise.
Served with two eggs any style and your
choice of bacon, grilled ham or sausage.
More about Page's Okra Grill
Graze image

 

Graze

863 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Chicken & Waffles$18.50
Joyce Farms Boneless Chicken Breast Honey Butter & Real Maple Syrup
More about Graze

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Soba Noodles

Pretzels

Shrimp Quesadillas

Avocado Toast

Octopus

Edamame

Cappuccino

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston