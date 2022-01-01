Wontons in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve wontons
Kanji Mount Pleasant
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant
|Crispy Wonton
|$6.25
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$10.00
Spicy crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions fried to a golden crisp. Served with cucumber salsa.
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Wonton Chips
|$2.00