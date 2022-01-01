Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve wontons

Crispy Wonton image

 

Kanji Mount Pleasant

1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Wonton$6.25
More about Kanji Mount Pleasant
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi image

 

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Crab Wontons$10.00
Spicy crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions fried to a golden crisp. Served with cucumber salsa.
More about Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
Item pic

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wonton Chips$2.00
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
Item pic

 

Tsunami

1909 US-17 K, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
L. Crispy Wonton$4.00
Side Wonton Chip$2.00
Side Wonton Chip$3.00
More about Tsunami

