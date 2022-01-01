Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast
  • Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant's top cuisines

American
Southern
Must-try Mount Pleasant restaurants

Mt. Pleasant Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mt. Pleasant Grille

100 S Main St, Mt Pleasant

Avg 4.8 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mt. Pleasant Grille Signature Club$12.00
House-smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, & bacon between three layers of buttered Texas toast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
Canned Drink$1.50
More about Mt. Pleasant Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Nolen's Barbecue

1744 N Main Street Suite B, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nolen's Barbecue
Restaurant banner

 

Pepe's

1110 South Main Street, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pepe's
