Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mount Pleasant restaurants
More about Mt. Pleasant Grille
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mt. Pleasant Grille
100 S Main St, Mt Pleasant
|Popular items
|Mt. Pleasant Grille Signature Club
|$12.00
House-smoked turkey, Black Forest ham, & bacon between three layers of buttered Texas toast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
|Canned Drink
|$1.50
More about Nolen's Barbecue
Nolen's Barbecue
1744 N Main Street Suite B, Mount Pleasant
More about Pepe's
Pepe's
1110 South Main Street, Mt. Pleasant