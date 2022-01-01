Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast
  • Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Mount Pleasant restaurants

Nardello's image

 

Nardello's

103 North Madison Ave, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bread$6.00
Parmesan, mozzarella, fontina, garlic oil, marinara sauce
Big Sam$13.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
The Majestic$16.00
Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, red onions, nardello peppers, olives
More about Nardello's
MAAK image

 

MAAK

113 W 3rd St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gunslinger$5.89
Shredded Crab, Jalapeños, Cucumber and Dynamite Sauce with crunch flakes
Temptation$8.29
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Shredded Crab & Spicy Mayo.
More about MAAK
Country Cafe Diner image

 

Country Cafe Diner

1410 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mexicano Skillet$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.50
Sausage and Cheese Omelette$9.95
More about Country Cafe Diner
Restaurant banner

 

JoJack's Smokehouse

2310 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about JoJack's Smokehouse
