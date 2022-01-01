Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love
Nardello's
103 North Madison Ave, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bread
|$6.00
Parmesan, mozzarella, fontina, garlic oil, marinara sauce
|Big Sam
|$13.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
|The Majestic
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, red onions, nardello peppers, olives
MAAK
113 W 3rd St, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Gunslinger
|$5.89
Shredded Crab, Jalapeños, Cucumber and Dynamite Sauce with crunch flakes
|Temptation
|$8.29
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Shredded Crab & Spicy Mayo.
Country Cafe Diner
1410 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Mexicano Skillet
|$9.95
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.50
|Sausage and Cheese Omelette
|$9.95
JoJack's Smokehouse
2310 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant