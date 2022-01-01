Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Country Cafe Diner image

 

Country Cafe Diner

1410 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about Country Cafe Diner
Nardello's image

 

Nardello's

103 North Madison Ave, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Crispy onions, gruyere, secret sauce, arugula
More about Nardello's
Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Greenville

No reviews yet

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gilmer

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston