Mount Prospect restaurants you'll love

Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast
  • Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Mount Prospect restaurants

Mrs. P & Me image

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pub Club$11.99
A triple decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Cheese Curds$10.99
Creamy and tangy white cheddar cheese on the inside and a crispy batter outside. Served with marinara sauce
Turkey Melt$10.99
Sliced turkey and swiss grilled between light rye. Served with cranberry mayo, fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
More about Mrs. P & Me
Heffy’s Hot Dogs image

 

Heffy’s Hot Dogs

1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Puff$4.59
Fresh Cut Fries$2.89
Breaded Mushrooms (Half Pound)$5.15
More about Heffy’s Hot Dogs
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
**Club House Sandwich$11.00
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
**Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
Latte$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Broasted Chicken$16.95
Half chicken served with coleslaw, homemade potato chips and Soup or Salad. Broasting is a method of deep frying chicken in a pressure cooker that holds the moisture and juices in the chicken and keeps the outside crispy..
Lasagna$16.95
Meat & cheese filled, topped with meat sauce.
Pick Your Pasta$15.95
Your choice of pasta and pasta sauce along with additions you can add
More about Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
California Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo on sourdough.
Whole Hog Skillet$11.99
Cheddar jack cheese, ham off the bone, applewood bacon, sausage, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Build Ur Own Skillet$9.99
Choose 3 ingredients to create a skillet just the way you like it. Additional ingredients + 1 each.
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Station 34 image

 

Station 34

34 S Main St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bomb$9.95
Hot Giardiniera Knots$6.95
Small Detroit$13.99
More about Station 34
Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Three Taco Premium Platter$14.99
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Pollo ala crema$3.75
pollo a la crema, with spinach, creamy chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.
Three Taco Platter$12.99
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
More about Salsa Street
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Club Panini$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
Wanderer$11.75
Peasant potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes, and combination cheese all topped with two eggs you way.
Lumberjack Breakfast$12.50
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage alongside Peasant Potatoes, and a short stack of plain pancakes.
More about Le Peep Cafe
Emerson's Ale House image

 

Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$8.95
Soft, warm pretzel bites, lightly salted. Served with cheese sauce.
Cheese Curds$8.95
White cheddar curds, served with our chipotle ranch.
Buffalo Wings (10)$13.95
Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, ghost pepper sweet chili or cajun dry rub.
More about Emerson's Ale House
Restaurant banner

 

Joe Donut Mount Prospect

720 East Rand Road, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Joe Donut Mount Prospect

