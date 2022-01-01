Mount Prospect restaurants you'll love
Mount Prospect's top cuisines
Must-try Mount Prospect restaurants
More about Mrs. P & Me
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Pub Club
|$11.99
A triple decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
|Cheese Curds
|$10.99
Creamy and tangy white cheddar cheese on the inside and a crispy batter outside. Served with marinara sauce
|Turkey Melt
|$10.99
Sliced turkey and swiss grilled between light rye. Served with cranberry mayo, fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
More about Heffy’s Hot Dogs
Heffy’s Hot Dogs
1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Pizza Puff
|$4.59
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$2.89
|Breaded Mushrooms (Half Pound)
|$5.15
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|**Club House Sandwich
|$11.00
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
|**Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
|Latte
|$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
More about Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Broasted Chicken
|$16.95
Half chicken served with coleslaw, homemade potato chips and Soup or Salad. Broasting is a method of deep frying chicken in a pressure cooker that holds the moisture and juices in the chicken and keeps the outside crispy..
|Lasagna
|$16.95
Meat & cheese filled, topped with meat sauce.
|Pick Your Pasta
|$15.95
Your choice of pasta and pasta sauce along with additions you can add
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Popular items
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo on sourdough.
|Whole Hog Skillet
|$11.99
Cheddar jack cheese, ham off the bone, applewood bacon, sausage, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
|Build Ur Own Skillet
|$9.99
Choose 3 ingredients to create a skillet just the way you like it. Additional ingredients + 1 each.
More about Station 34
Station 34
34 S Main St, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Cheese Bomb
|$9.95
|Hot Giardiniera Knots
|$6.95
|Small Detroit
|$13.99
More about Salsa Street
Salsa Street
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Three Taco Premium Platter
|$14.99
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
|Pollo ala crema
|$3.75
pollo a la crema, with spinach, creamy chipotle sauce and cotija cheese.
|Three Taco Platter
|$12.99
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
More about Le Peep Cafe
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Popular items
|Turkey Club Panini
|$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
|Wanderer
|$11.75
Peasant potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes, and combination cheese all topped with two eggs you way.
|Lumberjack Breakfast
|$12.50
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage alongside Peasant Potatoes, and a short stack of plain pancakes.
More about Emerson's Ale House
Emerson's Ale House
113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.95
Soft, warm pretzel bites, lightly salted. Served with cheese sauce.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.95
White cheddar curds, served with our chipotle ranch.
|Buffalo Wings (10)
|$13.95
Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, ghost pepper sweet chili or cajun dry rub.
More about Joe Donut Mount Prospect
Joe Donut Mount Prospect
720 East Rand Road, Mount Prospect