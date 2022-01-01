Mount Prospect American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Mount Prospect

Mrs. P & Me image

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

Popular items
Pub Club$11.99
A triple decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Cheese Curds$10.99
Creamy and tangy white cheddar cheese on the inside and a crispy batter outside. Served with marinara sauce
Turkey Melt$10.99
Sliced turkey and swiss grilled between light rye. Served with cranberry mayo, fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

Popular items
**Club House Sandwich$11.00
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
**Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
Latte$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

Popular items
Turkey Club Panini$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
Wanderer$11.75
Peasant potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes, and combination cheese all topped with two eggs you way.
Lumberjack Breakfast$12.50
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage alongside Peasant Potatoes, and a short stack of plain pancakes.
Emerson's Ale House image

 

Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

Popular items
Pretzel Bites$8.95
Soft, warm pretzel bites, lightly salted. Served with cheese sauce.
Cheese Curds$8.95
White cheddar curds, served with our chipotle ranch.
Buffalo Wings (10)$13.95
Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, ghost pepper sweet chili or cajun dry rub.
