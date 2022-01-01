Mount Prospect American restaurants you'll love
More about Mrs. P & Me
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Pub Club
|$11.99
A triple decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
|Cheese Curds
|$10.99
Creamy and tangy white cheddar cheese on the inside and a crispy batter outside. Served with marinara sauce
|Turkey Melt
|$10.99
Sliced turkey and swiss grilled between light rye. Served with cranberry mayo, fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|**Club House Sandwich
|$11.00
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
|**Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
|Latte
|$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
More about Le Peep Cafe
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Popular items
|Turkey Club Panini
|$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
|Wanderer
|$11.75
Peasant potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes, and combination cheese all topped with two eggs you way.
|Lumberjack Breakfast
|$12.50
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage alongside Peasant Potatoes, and a short stack of plain pancakes.
More about Emerson's Ale House
Emerson's Ale House
113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.95
Soft, warm pretzel bites, lightly salted. Served with cheese sauce.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.95
White cheddar curds, served with our chipotle ranch.
|Buffalo Wings (10)
|$13.95
Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, ghost pepper sweet chili or cajun dry rub.