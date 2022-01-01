Mount Prospect bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Mount Prospect
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Pub Club
|$11.99
A triple decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
|Cheese Curds
|$10.99
Creamy and tangy white cheddar cheese on the inside and a crispy batter outside. Served with marinara sauce
|Turkey Melt
|$10.99
Sliced turkey and swiss grilled between light rye. Served with cranberry mayo, fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Station 34
34 S Main St, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Cheese Bomb
|$9.95
|Hot Giardiniera Knots
|$6.95
|Small Detroit
|$13.99
Emerson's Ale House
113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.95
Soft, warm pretzel bites, lightly salted. Served with cheese sauce.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.95
White cheddar curds, served with our chipotle ranch.
|Buffalo Wings (10)
|$13.95
Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, ghost pepper sweet chili or cajun dry rub.