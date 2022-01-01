Mount Prospect breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Mount Prospect
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Popular items
|**Club House Sandwich
|$11.00
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
|**Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
|Latte
|$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Popular items
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo on sourdough.
|Whole Hog Skillet
|$11.99
Cheddar jack cheese, ham off the bone, applewood bacon, sausage, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
|Build Ur Own Skillet
|$9.99
Choose 3 ingredients to create a skillet just the way you like it. Additional ingredients + 1 each.
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Popular items
|Turkey Club Panini
|$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
|Wanderer
|$11.75
Peasant potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes, and combination cheese all topped with two eggs you way.
|Lumberjack Breakfast
|$12.50
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage alongside Peasant Potatoes, and a short stack of plain pancakes.