Mount Prospect breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

Takeout
Popular items
**Club House Sandwich$11.00
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
**Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
Latte$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
California Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo on sourdough.
Whole Hog Skillet$11.99
Cheddar jack cheese, ham off the bone, applewood bacon, sausage, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Build Ur Own Skillet$9.99
Choose 3 ingredients to create a skillet just the way you like it. Additional ingredients + 1 each.
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Le Peep Cafe

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Club Panini$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
Wanderer$11.75
Peasant potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes, and combination cheese all topped with two eggs you way.
Lumberjack Breakfast$12.50
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage alongside Peasant Potatoes, and a short stack of plain pancakes.
More about Le Peep Cafe

