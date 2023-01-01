Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve barbacoas

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Honey Biscuit

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

Barbacoa Chilaquiles$13.99
Corn tortilla chips, barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, avocado, scallions, cilantro tossed in salsa verde and topped with 2 eggs. Served with a side of sour cream.
More about Honey Biscuit
Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street - Randhurst

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

Barbacoa Mexican Pot Roast$20.99
Mexican pot roast beef with chipotle cream SALSA and served with grilled peppers, cilantro, onions, rice and beans.
Barbacoa taco$5.00
barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.
More about Salsa Street - Randhurst

