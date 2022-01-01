Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

 

Mrs. P&Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Breaded chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
More about Mrs. P&Me
Emerson's Ale House image

 

Emerson’s Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken, cheddar, bacon, emerson's spicy sauce, buffalo, pickles, pretzel bun.
More about Emerson’s Ale House

