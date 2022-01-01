Buffalo chicken wraps in Mount Prospect

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Breaded chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato in a warm flour tortilla with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato in a warm flour tortilla with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
More about Mrs. P & Me
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Breaded chicken tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce, stuffed in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and ranch.
More about Le Peep Cafe

