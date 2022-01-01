Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve burritos

Morning Burrito image

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Morning Burrito$9.99
Burrito packed with chorizo, avocado, onion, fresh jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and potatoes. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.
Morning Burrito$11.49
Burrito packed with chorizo, avocado, onion, fresh jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and potatoes. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Salsa Street

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big Salsa Street Burrito$12.99
black beans, chihuahua cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, our signature salsa and chipotle beans.
Burrito Bowl$13.99
All ingredients we put in our burrito, BUT NO TORTILLA!! Layers of chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and topped with GUACAMOLE and cilantro.
More about Salsa Street
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
A flour tortilla, filled with choice of chicken, chorizo, bacon, ham, or sausage along with eggs, onions, green chilies, beans, and potatoes. Topped with our homemade pork green chili or red salsa, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and onions.
Naked Burrito$14.25
Omelet rolled to look like a burrito, filled with onions, green chilies, hash browns, black beans, and choice of meat. Cover it with our pork green chili, combo cheese, tomato, sour cream, green onion, & avocado.
More about Le Peep Cafe

