Burritos in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve burritos
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Morning Burrito
|$9.99
Burrito packed with chorizo, avocado, onion, fresh jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and potatoes. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.
|Morning Burrito
|$11.49
Burrito packed with chorizo, avocado, onion, fresh jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese and potatoes. Served with a side of salsa verde and sour cream.
More about Salsa Street
Salsa Street
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Big Salsa Street Burrito
|$12.99
black beans, chihuahua cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, our signature salsa and chipotle beans.
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.99
All ingredients we put in our burrito, BUT NO TORTILLA!! Layers of chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and topped with GUACAMOLE and cilantro.
More about Le Peep Cafe
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
A flour tortilla, filled with choice of chicken, chorizo, bacon, ham, or sausage along with eggs, onions, green chilies, beans, and potatoes. Topped with our homemade pork green chili or red salsa, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and onions.
|Naked Burrito
|$14.25
Omelet rolled to look like a burrito, filled with onions, green chilies, hash browns, black beans, and choice of meat. Cover it with our pork green chili, combo cheese, tomato, sour cream, green onion, & avocado.