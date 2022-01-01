Chicken sandwiches in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Breaded chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
|BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Heffy’s Hot Dogs
1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$9.89
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Avocado Chicken Breast Sandwich.
|$10.99
Tender grilled chicken breast sitting on a warm gourmet bun. Dressed with sliced avocado, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo on sourdough.