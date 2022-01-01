Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Breaded chicken breast served in a spicy or mild buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hamburger bun with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
More about Mrs. P & Me
Heffy’s Hot Dogs image

 

Heffy’s Hot Dogs

1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$9.89
More about Heffy’s Hot Dogs
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Breast Sandwich.$10.99
Tender grilled chicken breast sitting on a warm gourmet bun. Dressed with sliced avocado, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Item pic

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions and chipotle mayo on sourdough.
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Crispy chicken, EMERSON’S spicy sauce, honey butter, pickles, signature bun.
Chicken Club Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, sourdough.
More about Emerson's Ale House

