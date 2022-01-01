Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Finger Platter image

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Finger Platter$13.99
Large tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/Fries$11.99
Tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served spicy or mild with ranch or blue cheese.
Chicken Fingers & Fries$11.99
Tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Mrs. P & Me
Item pic

 

Heffy’s Hot Dogs

1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders (4)$6.99
More about Heffy’s Hot Dogs
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.99
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.50
More about Salsa Street
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Le Chicken Fingers$6.99
Boneless breast of chicken, lightly battered and fried crisp, served with waffle fries.
More about Le Peep Cafe
Item pic

 

Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Chicken Tenders$10.95
Buttermilk soaked crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
4 Chicken Tenders
More about Emerson's Ale House

