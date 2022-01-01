Chicken tenders in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$13.99
Large tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
|Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/Fries
|$11.99
Tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served spicy or mild with ranch or blue cheese.
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$11.99
Tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Heffy’s Hot Dogs
1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect
|Chicken Tenders (4)
|$6.99
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
Salsa Street
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.50
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Le Chicken Fingers
|$6.99
Boneless breast of chicken, lightly battered and fried crisp, served with waffle fries.