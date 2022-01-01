Chicken wraps in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Breaded Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Breaded chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast with roasted green peppers, grilled onions, and melted pepperjack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.
|Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Spicy Chicken Wrap.
|$9.99
Diced Cajun chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes, green onions and romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Fried chicken, tomato, bacon, cucumber, cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Homemade chicken salad made with grapes, almonds, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and combo cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Breaded chicken tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce, stuffed in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and ranch.