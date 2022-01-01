Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breaded Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Breaded chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast with roasted green peppers, grilled onions, and melted pepperjack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries and a garnish of coleslaw.
More about Mrs. P & Me
Heffy’s Hot Dogs image

 

Heffy’s Hot Dogs

1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$7.99
More about Heffy’s Hot Dogs
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Wrap.$9.99
Diced Cajun chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes, green onions and romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fried chicken, tomato, bacon, cucumber, cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.50
Homemade chicken salad made with grapes, almonds, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and combo cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Breaded chicken tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce, stuffed in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and ranch.
More about Le Peep Cafe

