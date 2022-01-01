Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Mount Prospect

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

Chilaquiles.$10.49
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with
green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese
and two eggs any style. Garnished
with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes
and sour cream
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

Chilaquiles Rojos$11.99
Homemade salsa rojo, chorizo, green pepper, onion, corn tortilla chips, mozzarella cheese, avocado and two eggs served your way.
Chilaquiles Verdes$11.99
Chorizo, green peppers, onions, corn tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, salsa verde and two eggs served how you like them.
