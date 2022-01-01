Chilaquiles in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Chilaquiles.
|$10.49
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with
green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese
and two eggs any style. Garnished
with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes
and sour cream
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$11.99
Homemade salsa rojo, chorizo, green pepper, onion, corn tortilla chips, mozzarella cheese, avocado and two eggs served your way.
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$11.99
Chorizo, green peppers, onions, corn tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, salsa verde and two eggs served how you like them.