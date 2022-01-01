Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Mount Prospect
/
Mount Prospect
/
Chili
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chili
Heffy’s Hot Dogs
1520 N Elmhurst Rd, Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Chili
$4.05
Chili Cheese Dog
$4.25
Chili Dog
$3.75
More about Heffy’s Hot Dogs
Salsa Street
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Ancho chili fries
$5.00
More about Salsa Street
