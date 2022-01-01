Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Mount Prospect
/
Mount Prospect
/
Chips And Salsa
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Mrs. P&Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Chips- Guac & Salsa
$9.99
Homemade tortilla chips served with our freshly made guacamole and salsa
More about Mrs. P&Me
Salsa Street - Randhurst
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Chips and salsa
$3.50
More about Salsa Street - Randhurst
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Prospect
Cheeseburgers
Turkey Burgers
Cake
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Crepes
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Nachos
More near Mount Prospect to explore
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Des Plaines
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Palatine
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wheeling
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston