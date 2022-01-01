Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Mount Prospect

Go
Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Mrs. P&Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips- Guac & Salsa$9.99
Homemade tortilla chips served with our freshly made guacamole and salsa
More about Mrs. P&Me
Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street - Randhurst

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips and salsa$3.50
More about Salsa Street - Randhurst

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Prospect

Cheeseburgers

Turkey Burgers

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Crepes

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Nachos

Map

More near Mount Prospect to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston